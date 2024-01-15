Bona Unveils Bona Mega EVO: A Technological Leap in Wood Floor Lacquers

Global flooring solutions provider, Bona, has unveiled its advanced lacquer, Bona Mega EVO. This cutting-edge product incorporates state-of-the-art crosslinking technology that triggers upon application, facilitating rapid curing and unparalleled robustness.

A Leap in Lacquer Technology

Bona Mega EVO, a progression from the original Bona Mega launched in 1996, is a testament to Bona’s commitment to innovation. The original product was famed for its oxygen crosslinking technology, and the new offering combines the best of Bona Mega and Bona Mega ONE. This union results in a high-performance, single-component topcoat showcasing quick drying, easy application, and uniform coloration, eliminating the requirement for a primer.

Environmentally Friendly and Durable

With a non-yellowing formula, Bona Mega EVO boasts exceptional resistance to scratches, wear, and chemicals. Moreover, its Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content is less than 3%, promoting healthier work conditions and reducing indoor air pollution. The lacquer also exhibits high filling abilities and minimal odour, further enhancing its appeal.

Upholding Sustainability Commitment

Aligning with Bona’s sustainability mission, Bona Mega EVO complies with the EMICODE EC1PLUS certification. This certification is an assurance of low emissions, fostering healthier living and working environments. Furthermore, the product continues Bona’s efforts to eliminate Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), underlining the firm’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.

Established in 1919, Bona, based in Malmö, Sweden, is a vanguard in the global flooring solutions industry, with a presence in over 90 countries.