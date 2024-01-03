en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bold Designs and Sustainability Drive the Global Furniture Market Towards $1 Trillion

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Bold Designs and Sustainability Drive the Global Furniture Market Towards $1 Trillion

Knocking down the doors of the conventional, the global furniture market is estimated to be valued at a whopping US$ 649.8 billion in 2024, according to a research report from Fact.MR. The report projects a steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, leading to a market size of over US$ 1 trillion by 2034.

Maximalism: The New Trend in Furniture Design

The report throws light on the trending shift from minimalism to maximalism, a style characterized by bold designs, striking patterns, vibrant colors, and tactile textures. This new wave caters to customers seeking visually stimulating and unique living spaces. The intricate designs of maximalism enable premium pricing strategies due to the perceived added value.

Wellness-centric and Tech-free Furniture

Another emerging trend is furniture with tech-free features, which are catching consumer interest. These pieces promote mental wellness by providing spaces free from technological distractions, addressing privacy concerns, and aligning with the broader trend towards wellness-centric products.

Sustainability: A Key Factor in Furniture Market

Sustainability emerges as a significant factor in the furniture market, with companies prioritizing it for long-term growth. The market players are adapting to environmental imperatives, seamlessly merging traditional craftsmanship with technological advancements, and understanding shifting consumer behaviors. The use of wood, particularly from responsibly managed forests, is driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, holding a substantial 43.1% market share in 2024.

Commercial Sector: Adapting to Changing Work Environments

The commercial sector is also undergoing transformations, moving towards flexible and agile work environments. This shift leads to a demand for furniture that supports such settings. As remote and hybrid work models become more prevalent, there is an increased need for ergonomic and supportive home office furniture. The commercial sector claims a 45.7% market share in 2024, with a forecasted growth at a 5.7% CAGR until 2034.

The report concludes with an overview of recent developments and the growing embrace of sustainability that underpins the demand for wood as a preferred material due to its renewable and premium qualities. The rise of adaptable workspaces is fueling demand in the commercial sector, with businesses adapting to new working trends by investing in appropriate furniture.

0
Business Sustainability
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FAVO Capital Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Three New Acquisitions

By BNN Correspondents

3D Printing Market to Reach USD 135.4 Billion by 2033: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Salman Khan

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Presents 2023 Milestones and Optimistic 2024 Outlook

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emerging Players Reshaping the DeFi Landscape: Chainlink, NEAR Protocol, and Pullix

By Rafia Tasleem

Workwear Uniform Group Invests £15M in Automation to Boost Efficiency ...
@Business · 51 seconds
Workwear Uniform Group Invests £15M in Automation to Boost Efficiency ...
heart comment 0
Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding
Communisis: The Rise, Fall, and Partial Salvation

By Shivani Chauhan

Communisis: The Rise, Fall, and Partial Salvation
Bankruptcy Crisis Sweeps Britain’s Local Governments

By BNN Correspondents

Bankruptcy Crisis Sweeps Britain's Local Governments
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
19 seconds
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
20 seconds
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
2 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
3 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
3 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
4 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
4 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
4 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app