Bold Conversations 2024: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs in Dubai with Veuve Clicquot

Dubai witnessed the convergence of visionary women at Eugène Eugène restaurant on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, for the second edition of Bold Conversations, a platform powered by Veuve Clicquot to amplify the voices of female entrepreneurs. This event, part of the international Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme, aimed at fostering inclusion, impact, and greater visibility for women, saw a diverse panel of accomplished women sharing their insights and experiences to inspire a new generation of female leaders.

Insightful Findings from the Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer

The discussions at the event were ignited by the revelations of the latest Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer, a study that explores the landscape of female entrepreneurship. For the first time, the UAE was included in the study, showcasing an encouraging scenario of equality and resilience among female entrepreneurs in the region. Despite the progress, challenges such as balancing entrepreneurship with family life and overcoming the fear of failure were highlighted. The study's key statistics underscore the importance of role models and the perceived risks for women in entrepreneurship.

Enhancing Visibility with the Bold Open Data Base

The event also marked the introduction of the Bold Open Data Base, Veuve Clicquot's pioneering initiative to catalog and spotlight female entrepreneurs globally. This open database serves as a tool for journalists, researchers, and investors to discover women entrepreneurs across various sectors, addressing the need for greater visibility and representation in the media. The initiative invites women entrepreneurs from the UAE and around the world to register, promising a step towards equal recognition in entrepreneurship.

Empowering Voices: Highlights from the Panel

The panel featured influential women such as Jaime Simpson, Monica Arango, Sahar Milani, Trisha Henault, and Lynn Lin, moderated by Miriam Llano. These leaders shared their personal journeys, emphasizing work-life balance, resilience, and overcoming fear. Their diverse backgrounds and achievements illustrated the multifaceted nature of female entrepreneurship and leadership, resonating with an audience eager for inspiration and practical advice. The event not only celebrated their successes but also fostered a sense of community and support among aspiring and established female entrepreneurs.

The return of Bold Conversations to Dubai underscores Veuve Clicquot's commitment to championing women in entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like the Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer and the Bold Open Data Base, along with events that bring together female visionaries, the champagne house continues to pave the way for meaningful change. As these discussions and findings spark further conversation and action, the impact of such platforms on the visibility and success of women entrepreneurs is poised to grow, shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for all.