Boeing's Dave Calhoun Exits Caterpillar Board Amid Boeing Departure

As the business world turns its focus to major leadership shifts, Dave Calhoun, set to step down as Boeing's chief executive later this year, has also announced his departure from the board of Caterpillar. This move underscores a significant period of transition for Calhoun, who has been at the helm of addressing Boeing's regulatory challenges.

Leadership Transition at a Critical Juncture

Calhoun's decision not to seek re-election to Caterpillar's board in 2024 was made public recently, marking another chapter in his professional life that has been closely watched by industry observers. According to statements from both Boeing and Caterpillar, his departure is not the result of any disagreements but comes at a time when Boeing is navigating through some of the most challenging regulatory waters in its history. Calhoun's leadership at Boeing, particularly during these tumultuous times, has been a focal point of his tenure.

Impact on Boeing and Caterpillar

