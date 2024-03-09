Boeing Unable to Locate Required Documents on 737 MAX 9 Part Removal

In a recent development regarding the mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet, Boeing revealed that it could not find essential documents detailing the removal of a key part during the aircraft's production.

Advertisment

According to a letter seen by Reuters, Boeing Executive Vice President Ziad Ojakli informed U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell that the necessary documentation was seemingly never created, suggesting a significant oversight in the manufacturing process.

NTSB's Criticism of Boeing's Cooperation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing's level of cooperation and transparency during the investigation. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized Boeing for failing to disclose certain documents, including details about the door plug's opening and closing, as well as the names of workers involved in the process. Homendy emphasized the importance of thorough cooperation to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

FAA's Response and Grounding of 737 MAX 9

Following the mid-air emergency incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took swift action by grounding the 737 MAX 9 fleet for several weeks in January. Additionally, Boeing was prohibited from increasing the production rate of the MAX and was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to address systemic quality-control issues within 90 days. The FAA's decisive measures underscore the seriousness of the situation and the need for thorough investigation and corrective actions.

Continued Investigation and NTSB's Response

NTSB investigators have been actively involved in the investigation, conducting interviews at the 737 plant to gather essential information. Despite Boeing's recent provision of employee names and records, NTSB Chair Homendy remains committed to ensuring full cooperation and transparency from Boeing. She plans to address the Senate regarding Boeing's level of collaboration, highlighting the NTSB's steadfast commitment to uncovering the truth behind the incident and enhancing aviation safety.