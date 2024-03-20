Boeing Forecasts Massive Cash Drain in First Quarter

Boeing Co. has predicted a substantial cash outflow of $4 billion to $4.5 billion in the first quarter, citing regulatory scrutiny and reduced output of its 737 Max jetliner following a mid-air accident in January.

Advertisment

Financial Outlook and Production Challenges

Boeing anticipates negative margins of about 20% in the commercial aircraft business for the first quarter, primarily due to compensation payouts and reduced production rates. Despite efforts to improve margins, the company expects negative margins to persist through 2024.

Impact on Airlines and Investor Sentiment

Advertisment

The slowdown at Boeing is affecting airlines' capacity plans, with Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O’Leary highlighting delivery delays as a factor hindering summer capacity in Europe. Investor expectations for Boeing's recovery have dimmed, reflected in a decline in Boeing shares in premarket trading.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Plans

Boeing remains focused on addressing production challenges and tightening oversight of its operations. The company is considering the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. to enhance control over its supply chain and improve safety and quality standards.