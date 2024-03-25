Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Exit, Major Leadership Overhaul Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant management reshuffle at Boeing, CEO Dave Calhoun announced his departure at the end of 2024, while Chairman Larry Kellner will leave in May, replaced by Steve Mollenkopf. This comes as Boeing faces increased scrutiny over manufacturing flaws and safety issues, highlighted by a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9.

Leadership Changes Amidst Turbulence

Boeing has announced a major leadership overhaul, with CEO Dave Calhoun set to step down at the end of 2024, and Chairman Larry Kellner leaving the board in May. Steve Mollenkopf, a board member since 2020, will take over as chairman. Additionally, Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has left the company effectively immediately, with Stephanie Pope stepping into the role. These changes occur as Boeing grapples with calls from airlines and regulators for significant improvements following various quality and manufacturing issues.

Responding to Safety and Quality Concerns

The leadership shakeup follows heightened scrutiny of Boeing's safety and quality standards, especially after a recent incident where a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight. CEO Dave Calhoun emphasized the need for humility, transparency, and a total commitment to safety and quality. The company has faced criticism from airline CEOs over manufacturing quality controls and production delays, particularly of the 737 Max planes. Calhoun has assured stakeholders of Boeing's commitment to addressing these challenges.

Boeing's Path Forward

With the announcement of Dave Calhoun's departure and a series of leadership changes, Boeing is at a pivotal moment. The company aims to rebuild trust and ensure safety and quality in its manufacturing processes. As Boeing navigates through these challenges, the industry and the world watch closely to see how these leadership changes will influence the company's future direction and its commitment to overcoming the hurdles it faces.