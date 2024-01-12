Boehringer Ingelheim Boosts Greek Economy with €120 Million Facility Expansion

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global pharmaceutical giant, has made a public announcement regarding a notable expansion and upgrade of its facility in Koropi, Greece. The company plans to invest a whopping 120 million euros into this expansion. This definitive move is set to increase the manufacturing capability of both new and existing medications, with a keen focus on the production of Jardiance, Boehringer Ingelheim’s highly successful medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, chronic heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.

Boosting Greece’s Economy and Job Market

With the expansion, the company will create 110 additional jobs, supplementing the existing workforce of 700 employees. This move is set to significantly boost medicine exports from Greece. The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and praised the company’s trust in Greece and the creation of value through innovation. This expansion not only underscores Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for its products but also contributes significantly to the economic growth and job market in the region.

A Long-Term Commitment and Strategic Goal

Boehringer Ingelheim’s long-term commitment to Greece and its strategic goal to make the country a reference point for the pharmaceutical industry were highlighted during the announcement. The company’s focus on innovative production technologies and substantial investment in research and development signifies a promising future for the pharmaceutical industry in Greece.

Delivering Innovative Therapies Globally

Boehringer’s Chairman expressed that the expansion investment will bring innovative therapies to an increasing number of patients globally. With this move, the company reaffirms its commitment to improving health outcomes. The Koropi plant, the only industrial facility of a multinational pharmaceutical company in Greece producing innovative medicines, has been operational since 1996 and has gradually expanded its operations in the country.