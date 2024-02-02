Bob's Red Mill Welcomes Jason Krzewinski as New Vice President of Sales

In a significant shift in its executive leadership, Bob's Red Mill, the Milwaukie, Oregon-based company, has announced the appointment of Jason Krzewinski as the new vice president of sales. Krzewinski, who officially began his role on January 8th, brings over a quarter-century of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

A Proven Track Record in Sales

Throughout his illustrious career, Krzewinski has played an instrumental role in driving sales growth and enhancing market penetration for multiple brands. His portfolio radiates excellence, with significant contributions to brands such as Nestle, Crystal Farms Dairy Co., Jonny Pops, and Harvest Hill. He is particularly recognized for his ability to launch products on a national level, a skill that has invariably led to a swift doubling of revenue and improvements in both profitability and market share.

A New Era for Bob's Red Mill

Krzewinski's appointment comes as a transition in Bob's Red Mill's executive leadership team. He fills the shoes of Jan Chernus, the previous vice president of sales, who is retiring after dedicating over 25 years of his career to the company. As the company bids farewell to Chernus, the arrival of Krzewinski promises a new era of growth and expansion. Given his demonstrated prowess in the CPG industry, Bob's Red Mill is expected to scale new heights under Krzewinski's leadership.

Looking Ahead

The appointment of Jason Krzewinski as vice president of sales at Bob's Red Mill signifies a promising phase for the company. With his significant experience and proven ability to drive sales growth, Krzewinski's leadership could potentially usher in a period of transformative growth and increased market penetration for the company.