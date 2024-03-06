BNI Elite and Marisellph.com Forge Path to E-Commerce Excellence at Vista Mall Business Expo

At a recent exposition held in Vista Mall, Taguig, BNI Elite unveiled an innovative collaboration with Marisellph.com, setting a new benchmark in e-commerce by spotlighting member products.

This partnership, announced from March 1 to 3, marks a significant leap towards blending professional networking with digital marketplace advancements, promising a unique shopping experience for consumers. Kristine Lim, the driving force behind this initiative, envisions Marisellph.com as more than a platform; it's a destination for premium lifestyle products backed by the trusted network of BNI Elite professionals.

Navigating HR Compliance Landscape

At the heart of any burgeoning startup is the mastery of HR compliance, a realm expertly navigated by Atty. Joana Pasion. Her insights serve as a lighthouse for startups, guiding them through the murky waters of legal requirements towards fostering a thriving workplace culture that is both compliant and conducive to sustainable growth.

Choosing the Right Digital Platforms for Business Growth

Rob Soliman, through his expertise in digital design, underscores the transformative potential of selecting apt digital tools. His discussion sheds light on how the digital landscape offers a plethora of tools that, when leveraged correctly, can propel a business into new heights of operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Embracing Efficiency through System Integration

Ern Ynion introduces the concept of FREEmium technologies as a cornerstone for startup efficiency. By harnessing the latest in tech, startups can streamline their operations, setting a foundation for robust growth and innovation that keeps pace with market demands and technological advancements.

Joy Sy, a social media strategist, wraps up the event by emphasizing the critical role of social media in modern marketing. Her strategies for engaging content and audience interaction illustrate the power of social platforms in amplifying a brand's reach and resonance in the digital age. As the curtains close on a successful exposition, the collaboration between BNI Elite and Marisellph.com heralds a new era for e-commerce, blending professional excellence with digital innovation for an unmatched shopping experience.