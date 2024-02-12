BMW's New 7 Series Protection: A Fortress of Luxury and Unmatched Security

In the ever-evolving world of automotive innovation, BMW has unveiled its latest masterpiece: the new 7 Series Protection. This luxury sedan offers an unprecedented level of security, achieving the high-security classification of VR9 protection, without compromising on comfort and style. The vehicle, set to launch in India at a starting price of over Rs 1.70 crore, is a testament to BMW's commitment to redefining the boundaries of luxury and safety.

The BMW Protection Core: A Fortress on Wheels

The cornerstone of the 7 Series Protection's unmatched security features is the BMW Protection Core, an exclusive safety cell made from hot-formed steel alloys. This robust architecture includes armor-plated doors, underbody protection, and safety glass with a VPAM 10 rating—higher than the VR9 classification—capable of withstanding 72mm rifle and sniper rounds. Despite these formidable defenses, the Protection Core maintains a spacious cabin, ensuring passengers can travel in comfort and luxury.

Power, Performance, and Personalization

Under the hood, the 7 Series Protection houses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering an impressive 530 horsepower and 750Nm of torque. With BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and a 48V mild hybrid system, the sedan can sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 6.6 seconds. The vehicle also features 20-inch light-alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems for dynamic agility and handling.

Customization options abound in the 7 Series Protection, allowing owners to tailor their vehicle to their unique tastes and needs. These options include a high-end audio system, a cool box, and personalized exterior and interior finishes. Furthermore, BMW's worldwide service and maintenance, along with special Protection driver training courses, ensure a seamless and secure driving experience.

Michelin PAX Tyres: Going the Extra Mile

In the event of a tire puncture, the 7 Series Protection's special Michelin PAX tyres enable the driver to travel up to 30km at speeds of up to 80kph, ensuring safety and mobility even in challenging situations. This feature underscores BMW's dedication to providing comprehensive protection for its passengers, no matter the circumstances.

A New Era of Luxury and Security

With the introduction of the new 7 Series Protection, BMW has raised the bar for luxury sedans, offering an unparalleled blend of opulence and security. The vehicle's advanced safety features, powerful performance, and customization options make it an ideal choice for those seeking a sophisticated and secure driving experience. As the world continues to evolve, BMW remains at the forefront of innovation, redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of automotive excellence.