Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs

Blumberg Advisory Group, a prominent name in business consulting, has launched a unique Extended Warranty and Service Contract Audit service. This service is designed specifically to aid Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in overcoming the challenges they face in maximizing the revenue potential of their extended warranty programs and service contracts.

Driving Growth through Service Revenue Maximization

The goal of this novel service is to facilitate OEMs in driving their growth by improving their service revenue and profitability. The service aims to identify and address the common hurdles faced by OEMs, including negative customer perceptions, lack of customer awareness about the benefits of extended warranties, overly complex contract terms, and heavy competition.

Audit Process: A Roadmap to Success

Blumberg’s audit process is designed to offer an actionable roadmap that will lead to an increase in customer warranty purchases and a corresponding decrease in costs. By doing so, it enables OEMs to make decisions driven by hard data rather than assumptions or hunches. The firm’s extensive industry experience allows it to provide invaluable recommendations on optimizing sales channels, implementing targeted marketing strategies, and conducting competitive benchmarking.

Customized Warranty Offerings and Evaluation

The service doesn’t stop there: it also includes configuring tailor-made warranty offerings that best suit each OEM’s specific needs and circumstances. Furthermore, it involves a thorough evaluation of service revenue tracking and claims management processes. The ultimate goal is to help OEMs create high-margin revenue streams and improve customer satisfaction through the creation of customized warranty programs.

Blumberg’s new offering is a testament to their commitment to helping businesses thrive. By leveraging their insights and expertise, they are enabling OEMs to truly capitalize on the power of extended warranties and service contracts, ensuring years of reliable performance and user satisfaction.