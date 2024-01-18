Bluestone Resources' Stock Doubles Following Guatemalan Approval for Cerro Blanco

In a landmark development, Bluestone Resources, a Vancouver-based mining powerhouse, received a green light from Guatemalan authorities for a pivotal conversion of its Cerro Blanco gold project from an underground to an open-pit operation. This announcement has catapulted the stock price, doubling it to reach 47 cents, effectively valuing the company at an impressive $69.1 million. However, the move has not been without controversy, sparking concerns among environmentalists regarding potential pollution threats to local water sources, including the Güija lagoon and Lempa river.

Deciphering the Cerro Blanco Project

Acquired from Goldcorp in 2017, the Cerro Blanco project is a gold mine, literally and figuratively, with an estimated production yield of 2.7 million ounces of gold over a span of 14 years. In addition to gold, it also has immense potential for silver production with forecasts indicating a yield of 10.2 million ounces of silver from ore processing. An early 2022 feasibility study projected an after-tax net present value of $1.1 billion alongside an internal rate of return of 30%, further bolstering Bluestone's strategic outlook.

The Controversy and Bluestone's Stance

Despite the environmental concerns, Peter Hemstead, Bluestone's president, CEO, and chairman, underscored the local community's support for the project and the company's unwavering commitment to safe and responsible mining practices. Hemstead emphasized the planned use of dry stack tailings management and an independently monitored water treatment plant to address potential pollution concerns. In his words, the project reflects a sustainable socio-environmental management approach that aligns with the interests of all stakeholders.

Political Climate and Future Prospects

The company's environmental approval coincides with the inauguration of new Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, amidst attempts by certain military, judiciary, and conservative political elements to annul the election results. This political backdrop presents a complex tapestry for Bluestone's operations and strategic decisions. Notably, the company is considering multiple strategic options, including the potential sale of assets, a sale of the company, or a merger, thereby setting the stage for intriguing future developments.