Africa

BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship

In a game-changing move to boost the blue economy in Africa, the European Commission has initiated the BlueInvest Africa 2024 event. This significant gathering is set to link African entrepreneurs with international investors, thereby fostering economic growth and propelling Africa’s sustainable economic activities related to marine or inland water environments. The second edition of the event is slated for July 2024 in Kenya, with an impending project submission deadline of 26 January 2024.

Unlocking Africa’s Blue Economy

Often overlooked, the blue economy encapsulates a range of economic sectors and related policies that together determine whether the use of oceanic resources is sustainable. This spans a variety of industries such as fishing, tourism, transport, biotechnologies, aquaculture, and renewable energies. Through this event, the European Commission aims to unlock the untapped potential of Africa’s blue economy, encouraging entrepreneurs to venture into this promising sector.

Platform for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

BlueInvest Africa 2024 will showcase 30 innovative projects, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to present their ideas to a diverse panel of investors. These include financial institutions, institutional investors, organizations, and business collectives like incubators and business angels. The event seeks to create a two-way dialogue, allowing entrepreneurs to receive valuable insights while investors gain exposure to fresh, sustainable ideas.

Eligibility and Rewards

Companies interested in participating must meet certain criteria. They must be established and officially registered in Africa, active in the blue economy sector, and have projects under development that are aimed at sustainability and set for deployment in African countries. Selected entrepreneurs will not only receive travel and accommodation coverage but also coaching to deliver a persuasive presentation. An award will be given for the best presentation at the event’s closing ceremony, further driving the spirit of innovation and sustainability in Africa’s blue economy.

Africa Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

