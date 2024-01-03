Blue-Tech Startup Seaqua Receives Significant Investment to Revolutionize Global Blue Food Industry

Seaqua, a blue-tech startup, recently received a six-figure foreign direct investment (FDI) from Middle East-based investors. The capital is set to bolster the startup’s operations and team, strengthening its foothold in the blue food industry. Seaqua’s mission extends beyond immediate market impact. By integrating blockchain technology, the company builds traceability maps, effectively collecting crucial data to address the blue finance gap and support sustainable practices.

Revolutionizing the Blue Food Industry

Founded by Amirul Mostafa Arefeen, Seaqua’s ambition is to revolutionize the global blue food landscape. The company aims to streamline the fisheries and aquaculture industry by addressing prevalent challenges, such as supply chain inefficiencies. Through the application of innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology, Seaqua not only supports sustainable practices but also aids producers in securing fair prices by providing direct market access.

Stepping Up Operations and Team Expansion

With the fresh inflow of capital, Seaqua plans to amplify its operations and expand its team, reinforcing its role in the blue-tech revolution. The startup’s vision is to exert a positive influence on both local and international markets, with a focus on environmental and economic impacts. By 2026, Seaqua aims to empower one million livelihoods in the industry, establishing a transparent, traceable, full-stack blue food value chain.

A Milestone in Seaqua’s Journey

The recent FDI from Middle East-based investors marks a significant milestone in Seaqua’s journey. This investment propels the startup towards its goal of contributing to global food security and sustainability. The development underscores the growing confidence of international investors in Seaqua’s mission and its potential to disrupt the fisheries and aquaculture industry.