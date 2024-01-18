BLU3 Bags Exclusive Distribution Rights for SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter

BLU3, a Broward County subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, has secured exclusive distributorship of the SeaNXT Elite, a groundbreaking all-carbon underwater scooter. The scooter, which weighs 50 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 13 mph, is capable of diving to a maximum depth of 40 meters.

SeaNXT Elite: A New Wave in Underwater Exploration

The SeaNXT Elite is equipped with dual motors, live GPS navigation, LED running lights, and integrated handles. It boasts a battery life ranging from 30 to 120 minutes, depending on usage patterns. The innovative scooter, however, is not designed to be used with Brownie’s underwater breathing equipment. It is geared more towards surface fun rather than deep-sea exploration.

Pricing and Availability

The retail price for the SeaNXT Elite stands at $13,499. BLU3 has begun accepting pre-orders for the underwater scooter, with a projected delivery timeframe set for February. The scooter comes with a two-year limited warranty and will be serviced at BLU3’s factory in Pompano Beach, which will serve as an authorized service center.

Additional Services and Rental Options

In addition to sales, Live Blue, another subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, will offer rental services for the SeaNXT Elite. This allows prospective buyers or water sports enthusiasts to experience the thrill of the underwater scooter without a hefty upfront investment.