Automotive

BLU3 Bags Exclusive Distribution Rights for SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
BLU3 Bags Exclusive Distribution Rights for SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter

BLU3, a Broward County subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, has secured exclusive distributorship of the SeaNXT Elite, a groundbreaking all-carbon underwater scooter. The scooter, which weighs 50 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 13 mph, is capable of diving to a maximum depth of 40 meters.

SeaNXT Elite: A New Wave in Underwater Exploration

The SeaNXT Elite is equipped with dual motors, live GPS navigation, LED running lights, and integrated handles. It boasts a battery life ranging from 30 to 120 minutes, depending on usage patterns. The innovative scooter, however, is not designed to be used with Brownie’s underwater breathing equipment. It is geared more towards surface fun rather than deep-sea exploration.

Pricing and Availability

The retail price for the SeaNXT Elite stands at $13,499. BLU3 has begun accepting pre-orders for the underwater scooter, with a projected delivery timeframe set for February. The scooter comes with a two-year limited warranty and will be serviced at BLU3’s factory in Pompano Beach, which will serve as an authorized service center.

Additional Services and Rental Options

In addition to sales, Live Blue, another subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, will offer rental services for the SeaNXT Elite. This allows prospective buyers or water sports enthusiasts to experience the thrill of the underwater scooter without a hefty upfront investment.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

