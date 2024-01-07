BLS International: Powering Estonia’s E-Residency Program with Secure Digital Identity Solutions

Since April 2021, BLS International Services Limited, a global leader in administrative and consular services, has played a pivotal role in the successful execution of Estonia’s e-residency digital identity card programme. Their involvement has led to the issuance of approximately 1,300 e-resident digital identity cards over a span of two years, shaping the digital future of the Baltic nation.

Upholding Rigorous Standards

In an era where digital security is paramount, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PPA) have been meticulously overseeing BLS International’s operations. Their rigorous monitoring ensures that the company adheres strictly to the high standards specified in their contract. This scrutiny effectively illuminates the immense importance Estonia places on maintaining the quality and security of these vital identity documents.

An International Recognition

BLS International’s involvement with Estonia’s digital identity programme is a testament to the company’s capability and reliability. Their expertise in handling sensitive administrative processes for government projects is recognized worldwide, and their contribution to Estonia’s e-residency card programme further cements their reputation.

The Future of Digital Identity

With around 1,300 e-resident digital identity cards already in circulation, the initiative marks a significant stride towards a digitally integrated future. The numbers, as confirmed by Kaarel Kallas, a spokesperson for the PPA, reflect the programme’s impressive progress and BLS International’s key role in this digital revolution.