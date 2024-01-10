Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv: A New Era for Nonprofit Solutions

In a significant development, Bloomerang, esteemed for its donor and volunteer relationship management platforms, has announced its acquisition of Qgiv, a front-runner in the realm of fundraising technology solutions. The move is expected to expedite Bloomerang’s mission of shaping the future’s giving platform – a one-stop-shop for nonprofits grappling with a changing donor landscape, dwindling donations, and a jigsaw of technologies that impede effective supporter engagement.

A Powerhouse of Integrated Solutions

By fusing Qgiv’s dynamic fundraising solution with Bloomerang’s robust platform, nonprofits are set to gain an upper hand in their quest to raise more funds and nurture stronger relationships with their donor communities. The integration is not new; it has been a part of Bloomerang’s strategy since 2020. However, the acquisition signifies a deeper commitment towards the seamless merging of these complementary solutions, with plans for further enhancements slated for 2024.

Addressing Nonprofit Challenges Head-on

Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, underscored the harmonious nature of the two companies’ solutions in tackling pervasive nonprofit challenges, such as finding and cultivating donors. He emphasized that this consolidation will pave the way for a holistic and efficient approach towards donor management and fundraising.

Testimonials Speak Volumes

The efficacy of the integration is not just theoretical; it has practical implications that have already been acknowledged by users. Maggie Mestrich from Carmel Swim Club vouched for the benefits of integration, pointing out improved efficiency and stewardship. The acquisition is expected to amplify these advantages, ushering in a new era of streamlined operations for nonprofits.

With its recent launch of Bloomerang Volunteer and a slew of product updates, Bloomerang continues its efforts to support over 16,000 nonprofit organizations. By offering a comprehensive solution, combining cutting-edge technology with support and training, Bloomerang is redefining what small and medium-sized nonprofits can achieve, aiding them to operate efficiently and expand their donor and volunteer bases.