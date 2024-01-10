en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv: A New Era for Nonprofit Solutions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv: A New Era for Nonprofit Solutions

In a significant development, Bloomerang, esteemed for its donor and volunteer relationship management platforms, has announced its acquisition of Qgiv, a front-runner in the realm of fundraising technology solutions. The move is expected to expedite Bloomerang’s mission of shaping the future’s giving platform – a one-stop-shop for nonprofits grappling with a changing donor landscape, dwindling donations, and a jigsaw of technologies that impede effective supporter engagement.

A Powerhouse of Integrated Solutions

By fusing Qgiv’s dynamic fundraising solution with Bloomerang’s robust platform, nonprofits are set to gain an upper hand in their quest to raise more funds and nurture stronger relationships with their donor communities. The integration is not new; it has been a part of Bloomerang’s strategy since 2020. However, the acquisition signifies a deeper commitment towards the seamless merging of these complementary solutions, with plans for further enhancements slated for 2024.

Addressing Nonprofit Challenges Head-on

Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, underscored the harmonious nature of the two companies’ solutions in tackling pervasive nonprofit challenges, such as finding and cultivating donors. He emphasized that this consolidation will pave the way for a holistic and efficient approach towards donor management and fundraising.

Testimonials Speak Volumes

The efficacy of the integration is not just theoretical; it has practical implications that have already been acknowledged by users. Maggie Mestrich from Carmel Swim Club vouched for the benefits of integration, pointing out improved efficiency and stewardship. The acquisition is expected to amplify these advantages, ushering in a new era of streamlined operations for nonprofits.

With its recent launch of Bloomerang Volunteer and a slew of product updates, Bloomerang continues its efforts to support over 16,000 nonprofit organizations. By offering a comprehensive solution, combining cutting-edge technology with support and training, Bloomerang is redefining what small and medium-sized nonprofits can achieve, aiding them to operate efficiently and expand their donor and volunteer bases.

0
Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
M&A Activity Set to Maintain Stability into H1 2024: SS&C Intralinks' Ken Bisconti
Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks, painted an optimistic picture of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape as we move into 2024. Despite encountering initial hurdles in Q3 2023, M&A activities bounced back by the year-end, laying a solid foundation for the first half of this year. Notably, steady volumes and a low risk of
M&A Activity Set to Maintain Stability into H1 2024: SS&C Intralinks' Ken Bisconti
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024: Unveils Commemorative Coin and Stamp
3 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024: Unveils Commemorative Coin and Stamp
Millennium Management Welcomes Seven New Partners in Expansion Move
3 mins ago
Millennium Management Welcomes Seven New Partners in Expansion Move
Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng's AI Fund
2 mins ago
Sunrise AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng's AI Fund
Stewart Milne Group's Fall: A Blow to Scotland's Housing Sector
2 mins ago
Stewart Milne Group's Fall: A Blow to Scotland's Housing Sector
2024 Tekkie Awards: Celebrating Credit Union Technology Achievements
2 mins ago
2024 Tekkie Awards: Celebrating Credit Union Technology Achievements
Latest Headlines
World News
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
8 seconds
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
1 min
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
3 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
3 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
4 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
5 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
6 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
6 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app