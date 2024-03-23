Blommer Chocolate Co. to Close Chicago Plant Amid Rising Costs

Blommer Chocolate Co., a leading cocoa processor, announced the closure of its original 1939 Chicago plant due to escalating operational costs and reliability issues.

The decision reflects a strategic shift towards optimizing resources and investing in other facilities across North America.

Industry Challenges

Chocolate manufacturers globally face mounting pressure as cocoa prices surge, doubling in the current year. This spike is fueled by diminished production from major West African growers, impacting cocoa processors' operations and profitability.

Global Response

In response to the cocoa shortage, major players like Barry Callebaut AG are forced to close factories and downsize operations. Guan Chong Bhd., a Malaysian cocoa processor, resorts to paying premiums for beans from smaller producing countries to meet demand.

Market Impact

Cocoa futures reached a historic high, closing at $8,939 per metric ton in New York. This unprecedented surge underscores the severity of the challenges facing the cocoa industry, prompting companies to adapt strategies to navigate the volatile market landscape.

What You Should Know

Blommer Chocolate Company is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America. With four strategically located manufacturing facilities, they provide comprehensive business solutions for domestic and international customers in the confectionery, baking, and dairy industries.

Blommer’s core competencies include cocoa bean processing, chocolate manufacturing, commodity risk management, and product and process research and development. They actively promote sustainable cocoa farming and play a role in advancing sustainable practices through privately managed programs in Cote d’Ivoire, Indonesia, and Ecuador. Founded in 1939, Blommer maintains an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality.

In addition to being a cocoa processor and ingredient supplier, Blommer strives to provide technical and customer assistance. Their R&D teams across North America offer region-specific support for new product development and technical services.

With experienced professionals in the chocolate industry, Blommer offers more than just products; they provide solutions. Their expertise in commodity risk management and origin sourcing helps mitigate commodity exposures for their customers1.