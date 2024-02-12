Block Energy Ignites Georgia's Gas Future: Project III Farm-Out Launched

Block Energy, an AIM-traded company, has taken a significant step towards developing a strategic gas resource in Georgia. On February 12, 2024, the company announced the initiation of the farm-out process for Project III, a venture aimed at harnessing the vast potential of the Patardzeuli-Samgori gas field. The project's focus on appraisal and development of natural gas resources within the Lower Eocene and Upper Cretaceous reservoirs could prove vital in meeting Georgia's energy demands.

Advertisment

The Power of Partnership

To ensure the successful execution of Project III, Block Energy has enlisted the expertise of LAB Energy Advisors, a leading independent energy advisory firm. This partnership will facilitate the farm-out process, enabling Block Energy to secure optimal deals for its shareholders and effectively market the project's potential to prospective partners.

Unlocking a Wealth of Resources

An independent engineering report by Oilfield Production Consultants Limited has assigned over one trillion cubic feet of 2C contingent gas resource to the Patardzeuli-Samgori field, with a projected net present value of over $500 million. Moreover, the project's strategic location near the Southern Caucasus Pipeline provides seamless access to international markets and local infrastructure.