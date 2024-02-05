Blackstone in Talks to Acquire Winthrop Technologies in a $816 Million Deal

The U.S. investment firm, Blackstone, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Winthrop Technologies, an Irish data center construction company. As per sources, the acquisition deal is roughly valued at £700 million ($816 million), marking Blackstone's latest venture into the booming data center sector.

A Look at Winthrop Technologies

Founded in the 1990s by Barry English, a University College Dublin-trained engineer, Winthrop Technologies has steadily climbed the ladder of success. English, after gaining experience with the global engineering company, MF Kents, decided to venture on his own, resulting in the inception of Winthrop. He continues to play a pivotal role as a director, advisor, and majority shareholder in the company.

Winthrop initially embarked on its journey with projects in life sciences and pharmaceutics. However, it eventually shifted its focus to specialize in the construction of 'turn-key' data centers for multinational clients. With operations spread across nine European countries, including Belgium, Winthrop employs around 750 people. Reflecting its growth ambitions, the company announced the addition of hundreds of new roles last year.

The Leadership and Financial Standing

Key figures in Winthrop's leadership include CEO Anne Dooley, MD Bernard Keane, and Michael Cawley, former deputy CEO of Ryanair, serving as the chairman of the board. Their collective expertise has greatly contributed to the company's impressive trajectory.

Winthrop's financial health is robust, as reflected in its latest financial accounts. The company reported pre-tax profits of €86.17 million ($100.54 million) and post-tax profits of €73.32 million ($85.49 million). For the first time since its inception, Winthrop saw its revenues exceed €1 billion ($1.16 billion) in the year ending April 2023.

Blackstone's Strategic Move

Blackstone's potential acquisition of Winthrop is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's forward-thinking vision. This deal would not only bolster Blackstone's position in the global data center market but also pave the way for Winthrop to expand its reach and influence. Given the increasing demand for computing power, the data center industry promises lucrative opportunities, and Blackstone seems ready to seize them.