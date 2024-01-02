en English
Business

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc, a UK-based company, has issued a regulatory announcement regarding its total voting rights and share capital. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s issued share capital amounts to 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares each valued at 5 pence, excluding shares held in treasury. Concurrently, the company confirmed that it held 1,828,806 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Compliance with FCA Regulations

The announcement was made in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, under provision 5.6.1. The proclamation is part of an effort to ensure transparency in the company’s operations and to keep the market informed. Shareholders are advised to use the figure of 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares as the denominator for calculations required to disclose their interest or changes to their interest in the company.

Communication Channel for Enquiries

The company’s announcement also provides contact information for Caroline Driscoll, the company secretary at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. This move allows for a clear communication channel for any further enquiries regarding the announcement or the company’s operations. The announcement is dated January 1, 2024.

Additional Company Information

In other news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust at an average cost of GBX 589 per share. The company recently declared a dividend of GBX 5.50 per share and has a market cap of £1.12 billion with a P/E ratio of 850.72.

Business
