BlackRock Frontiers Announces New Non-Executive Director, Bids Farewell to Sarmad Zok

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc has announced the appointment of Mr Hatem Dowidar as a non-executive Director, effective from 7th February 2024. Mr Dowidar, currently serving as the Group CEO of e& (formerly Etisalat Group), will also be joining the company's Audit & Management Engagement Committee.

A seasoned veteran in telecommunications

Mr Dowidar brings with him a wealth of experience in the telecommunications sector, having held prestigious positions such as the CEO of Vodafone Egypt and the Group Chief of Staff of Vodafone Group. His expertise in the field is expected to provide BlackRock Frontiers with valuable insights and strategic direction.

A leader on multiple fronts

Beyond his telecommunications prowess, Mr Dowidar is also a prominent figure in several organizations. He serves on the board of companies like Maroc Telecom and Careem Technologies, and is a member of the United Nations International Governance Forum Leadership Panel. His vast experience and unique perspectives are expected to enrich the board's decision-making process.

BlackRock Frontiers' anticipation and farewell

Audley Twiston-Davies, the Chairman of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust, expressed his delight over Mr Dowidar's appointment. He highlighted Mr Dowidar's extensive expertise in frontier markets and his deep understanding of the Middle East, which would be invaluable assets to the company. The announcement also acknowledges the contributions of Sarmad Zok, who will be stepping down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM, after a decade-long tenure since 2011.

Meanwhile, Mark Little, a non-executive Director of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc, has assumed the role of a non-executive director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited. His appointment marks another significant reshuffling in the investment sector.