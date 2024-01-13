en English
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners

BlackRock Inc., the planet’s most substantial asset manager, has unveiled its plan to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an infrastructure investment firm, in a transaction valued at $12.5 billion. This move marks a momentous stride for BlackRock in its quest to fortify its alternative investment offerings and widen its infrastructure asset capabilities. These assets have gained considerable traction among investors in search of steady, long-term yields.

Deal Details and Impact

The specifics of the transaction elucidate that BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP encompasses the latter’s management cadre and investment portfolio. This portfolio is replete with diverse infrastructure assets, including airports, ports, pipelines, and renewable energy projects. This strategy underlines BlackRock’s dedication to expanding its investment strategies and catering to its clients’ shifting needs.

Indicator of a Rising Trend

The acquisition also signifies a burgeoning trend in the finance sector, with large asset management firms diversifying their portfolios through the strategic acquisition of specialty firms. The deal awaits regulatory endorsements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Positioning BlackRock in the Investment Market

Upon successful completion, the acquisition is set to cement BlackRock’s position as an even more formidable contender in the global investment market. The agreement with GIP, which manages approximately $100 billion in assets, will see BlackRock pay $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares of common stock. The acquisition will bolster BlackRock’s push into the infrastructure sector, focusing on infrastructure ownership and operation.

The merger discussions between the two firms started in September, and the agreement is deemed the richest ever acquisition of a private equity firm. Five of GIP’s founding partners are slated to join BlackRock, marking significant changes to BlackRock’s senior management structure. Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP’s Founding Partner, will join BlackRock’s Board of Directors post-closing. This acquisition cements a market-leading, multi-asset class infrastructure investing platform with a combined client AUM of over $150 billion. Upon completion, the transaction will enrich BlackRock’s offerings, aiming to offer clients the advantages of broader origination and business improvement capabilities.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

