Africa

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon’s Support

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support

In a world where access to sufficient, nutritious food is a basic human right, it is disheartening to know that many still grapple with the specter of food insecurity. The international community has been making strides to address this issue, with the private sector, tech innovators, and entrepreneurs playing significant roles. Among the notable players in this global effort is Yolol Foods, founded by Senegal-born Pierre Thiam. By promoting fonio, a sustainable super grain from West Africa, Yolol Foods is not only bringing a nutritional powerhouse to the market but also providing economic opportunities for smallholder farming communities.

Amazon’s Initiative for Black-Owned Businesses

Yolol Foods is a beneficiary of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program, a timely initiative that supports sustainable entrepreneurship for Black-owned businesses. Amazon has earmarked a $150 million commitment over four years to bolster this program, demonstrating a robust commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Diverse Businesses, One Goal

Several other Black entrepreneurs are making waves with their unique ventures. Dreka Gates has carved a niche in the wellness industry with a brand that focuses on plant-based skincare products. Her aim is to foster a deep connection between mind, body, and spirit. Terri-Nichelle Bradley’s Brown Toy Box is yet another example of a business with a purpose. By curating educational toys that promote positive representation, Brown Toy Box encourages interest in STEAM careers among children, especially Black kids.

Celebrating Creativity and Culture

Entrepreneur David Castro’s Dungeon Forward offers innovative headwear designed to celebrate creativity, while Plantation Blue sells premium Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee to energize consumers. African American Expressions, helmed by Gregory Perkins, provides culturally rich seasonal cards and calendars. With over 500 original designs, the company sells millions of cards annually, each one a testament to the rich tapestry of African-American culture.

Each of these entrepreneurs and their businesses benefit from Amazon’s initiative to make it easier for consumers to discover and support Black-owned businesses. The Black-Owned Business badge in their store is more than a marker; it is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the spirit of enterprise among Black entrepreneurs.

0
Africa Agriculture Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

