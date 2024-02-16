Black Entrepreneurship in Tulsa: A Legacy Reborn Through Innovation and Technology

In the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a new chapter of Black entrepreneurship is being written, one that not only pays homage to the legacy of 'Black Wall Street' but also propels it into the future with a focus on innovation, technology, and revitalization. This resurgence is not just about reclaiming a rich history lost in the ashes of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre but about laying down the foundations for a new 'Little Africa' that leverages the digital age to empower African-Americans economically.

Advertisment

A Legacy Reborn Through Modern Vision

Venita Cooper, the owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, stands at the forefront of this movement. Her store, located on the historic grounds of Black Wall Street, is more than a business; it's a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit and community revival. Inspired by the Grier Shoe Shop, which thrived in her building before the tragic events of 1921, Cooper's venture is a testament to the resilience and determination of Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa. With the latest wave of entrepreneurship in the area focusing on innovation and technology, Cooper has also ventured into the digital realm with Arbit, an AI platform designed for the shoe resale market.

Empowering Through Innovation and Support

Advertisment

Following the racial reckoning of 2020, there has been a significant increase in support from corporations and social entities towards Black businesses, a shift that has been instrumental in the revitalization efforts of North Tulsa's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Key to these efforts is the Act House, an accelerator program specifically tailored for entrepreneurs of color. Cooper's participation in the program is a prime example of how such initiatives are not only supporting Black businesses but also encouraging them to innovate and evolve. With an investment of $70,000, no interest or equity requirements, and a push for nonlocal participants to relocate to Tulsa, Act House is a catalyst for change, driving both economic growth and community development.

The Vision for a New 'Little Africa'

The mission to create a new 'Little Africa' in Tulsa goes beyond economic empowerment; it's about creating a sustainable and thriving ecosystem where Black entrepreneurship can flourish. Leveraging the opportunities offered by the Internet, the latest wave of Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa is poised to make significant contributions not only to the local economy but also to the global digital marketplace. This vision for the future, rooted in the legacy of Black Wall Street, is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when history and innovation converge.

In conclusion, the story of Black entrepreneurship in Tulsa is one of resilience, innovation, and community. From the ashes of Black Wall Street, a new generation of entrepreneurs is rising, driven by the same spirit of excellence and determination that defined their predecessors. With the support of initiatives like Act House and the embrace of digital technologies, the dream of a new 'Little Africa' is slowly becoming a reality, offering a blueprint for economic empowerment and entrepreneurial success in the Black community.