Blach Construction Paves Way for Women in Industry, Defies National Gender Norms

At San Jose's Blach Construction, women make up half the leadership team and a quarter of the total workforce, showcasing a rare gender diversity in a sector where women represent only one in ten employees nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The company's intentional efforts to recruit and retain women highlight a potential blueprint for others in the construction industry aiming to enhance gender inclusivity.

Advertisment

Setting the Stage for Change

Kim Scott, Blach's vice president for business development and marketing, attributes the company's gender diversity to deliberate actions by its leadership. Since joining Blach in 2004 as a project manager, Scott has witnessed and contributed to the company's evolution, from its college recruitment strategies to the support systems established for women to thrive in operational roles. Despite facing personal challenges in balancing work and family life, Scott's journey reflects the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment.

Mentorship and Outreach: Key to Attracting Women

Advertisment

Mentorship has played a crucial role in growing the number of women in construction at Blach, with formalized processes now in place to guide and support female employees. Additionally, engaging students before they choose their career paths is seen as vital to attracting more young women to the industry. Scott's own experiences and the positive impact of construction on her family life underscore the rewarding opportunities the sector can offer to both men and women.

Industry Perspectives and Future Directions

The Silicon Valley Business Journal's feature on women in construction, which includes interviews with three other female leaders in the industry, further illustrates the varying degrees of gender diversity across Bay Area construction firms. While companies like Joseph J. Albanese have made strides in promoting women to executive roles, the industry as a whole still has a long way to go. By following Blach Construction's example and implementing targeted recruitment, mentorship, and support initiatives, more firms can work towards a more inclusive and diverse construction workforce.