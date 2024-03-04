Bjorn Abraham Bache Appointed Executive VP at Marine Care Amid Sustainable Growth Drive

Marine Care, a leader in marine chemical supply, has announced Bjorn Abraham Bache as its new Executive Vice President, starting February 1st, 2024. Bache, with over twenty-five years of leadership experience, will be instrumental in restructuring the company for further sustainable growth, based in Norway/The Netherlands.

Strategic Leadership for Sustainable Advancement

With the marine industry at a pivotal point of embracing sustainable practices, Marine Care's appointment of Bjorn Abraham Bache comes at a critical moment. Bache's extensive experience in global leadership roles is set to propel Marine Care towards its ambitions for sustainable growth. His role involves a direct reporting line to Michael de Ruiter, the CEO and owner of Marine Care, as well as a collaborative relationship with regional General Managers and Vice Presidents across Scandinavia, Europe, Asia, and the US. This strategic position underscores Marine Care's commitment to enhancing its structural foundation to support its expansion and sustainability goals.

Emphasizing Environmental Stewardship

Marine Care's recent initiatives, including the launch of a CO2-neutral production facility in Holland, highlight the company's dedication to environmental stewardship. This state-of-the-art facility in Rotterdam, operational since 2023, features energy-efficient blending lines for chemicals, bolstering the company's production capacity and R&D capabilities. Such advancements not only shorten lead times for customers but also align Marine Care's operations with the global shift towards more sustainable energy practices. Bache's leadership is expected to further enhance these efforts, driving innovation and sustainability within the marine chemical supply sector.

CEO Michael de Ruiter expressed confidence in Bache's ability to steer Marine Care towards achieving its ambitious growth and sustainability objectives. Recognizing the challenges their customers face in the sector's transition, Marine Care aims to fortify relationships and support customers in navigating these changes. Bache's track record in driving sales, fostering customer relationships, and leading organizations positions him as a pivotal figure in Marine Care's journey towards delivering exceptional value and seizing new opportunities in a changing landscape.