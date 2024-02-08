BJAI's Corporate Challenge Quiz: A Beacon of Hope for Dublin's Homeless

Dublin's GPO, a silent witness to centuries of history, will once again echo with the sounds of camaraderie and intellectual jousting as the Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) hosts its annual Corporate Challenge quiz. Scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, March 13th, the event, now in its 21st year, is more than just a test of wits; it is a beacon of hope for those who find themselves without a roof over their heads.

A Quiz with a Purpose

The BJAI's Corporate Challenge quiz, a mainstay in Dublin's corporate calendar, has a singular mission: to raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness. Over the past two decades, the event has successfully amassed over €600,000, a testament to the collective generosity of corporate Ireland.

This year's edition carries an added significance. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to ripple through the country, the Dublin Simon Community faces mounting operational costs and an escalating demand for its services. Catherine Kenny, the CEO of Dublin Simon Community, underscored the urgent need for support, "As homelessness numbers continue to rise, our services are more vital than ever. The funds raised through the Corporate Challenge quiz will help us secure homes and rebuild lives."

A Night of Intellectual Prowess and Networking

The Corporate Challenge quiz is a melting pot of Ireland's corporate elite, drawing top names from the worlds of law, business, and public relations. The event is sponsored by An Post and receives pro bono event management and public relations support from The Reputations Agency. Bryan Dobson, the esteemed presenter of RTÉ News at One, will don the quizmaster's hat for the evening.

Each corporate table, priced at €1,250 for a team of four, will be joined by a journalist, offering a unique opportunity for networking and intellectual exchange. The registration fee includes finger food and drinks, promising a night of both mental stimulation and culinary delight.

A Call to Arms for Corporate Ireland

As the countdown to the event begins, the BJAI is issuing a clarion call to corporate Ireland to rally behind this worthy cause. "The Corporate Challenge quiz is not just a fun evening out; it's a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most," emphasized the chair of BJAI.

As the sun sets on March 13th, the hallowed halls of the GPO will resonate with the sounds of laughter, friendly banter, and the occasional triumphant cheer. But beyond the quiz questions and score tallies, it is the hope of a brighter future for Dublin's homeless population that will truly echo through the night.

In the end, the BJAI's Corporate Challenge quiz is more than just a fundraising event. It is a testament to the power of collective action, a symbol of corporate responsibility, and a reminder that in the face of adversity, we are stronger together.