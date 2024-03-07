BIXOLON Showcases Cutting-Edge Auto-ID Printing Solutions at LogiMAT 2024, Stuttgart

From March 19-21, 2024, BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of the globally recognized printer manufacturer BIXOLON, invites LogiMAT attendees to stand 4/F80 in Stuttgart, Germany. Here, visitors will explore a lineup of advanced Auto-ID printing solutions tailored for the intralogistics market, highlighting key exhibition products including desktop label printers and RFID labelling solutions.

Desktop Label Printing Innovations

BIXOLON's exhibition will emphasize its dedication to the logistics sector by showcasing a variety of desktop label printers. Among the highlights are the compact XD3-40 series, the robust XD5-40, the cost-effective XT3-40, the unique XQ-840, and the eco-friendly XL5-40 linerless printer. Each model is designed to cater to diverse labelling needs within the logistics industry, combining performance with environmental sustainability.

Advancements in RFID Labelling

BIXOLON is also set to present its range of RFID print and encode printers, including the desktop thermal transfer label printer XD5-40tR, the industrial XT5-40NR, and the premium mobile label printer XM7-40R. These RFID-enabled printers offer high performance and versatility for various industrial applications, underscoring BIXOLON's commitment to leading the Auto-ID market.

Partnerships and Software Solutions

Joining BIXOLON at LogiMAT are dynamic partners such as GreenForest IT and Dresden Informatik, showcasing innovative software solutions that complement BIXOLON's printing technologies. These collaborations highlight the synergy between BIXOLON's hardware and cutting-edge software, offering customers comprehensive solutions for their label printing and Auto-ID needs.

As BIXOLON continues to invest in key technologies like Linerless and RFID, LogiMAT 2024 serves as an essential platform for discussing industry trends and future product development. Through these innovations, BIXOLON aims to further solidify its position as a leader in the global market for point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers, catering to a vast array of industries.