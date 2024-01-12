en English
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future

Bitech Technologies Corporation, an innovator in green energy solutions, has entered into a binding Letter of Agreement with Bridgelink Development, LLC, a leading solar and energy storage developer based in Texas. The two entities aim to consolidate their forces in a business combination, strengthening their collective stance in utility power projects and setting their sights on a pipeline totaling a staggering 5.8 gigawatts.

A Strategic Move Towards a Sustainable Future

The strategic partnership seeks to expedite Bridgelink’s impressive pipeline of solar and energy storage projects within the U.S., accelerating our shift towards a more sustainable future. The agreement includes a significant capital infusion of $50 million for the new joint entity post-closing. This capital is earmarked for business operations and to advance solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects.

Capitalizing on Strengths and Expanding Horizons

The newly combined company plans to operate two divisions focusing on BESS and solar project development, as well as technology solutions combined with acquisitions. They aim to leverage a Share Subscription Agreement for additional financing up to $250 million. Moreover, the partners have secured a Letter of Intent for a late-stage BESS project near Houston, Texas, potentially valued at up to $100 million.

Benefits for Employees and Stakeholders

This transaction is projected to benefit employees by merging the expertise of both companies, thereby accelerating project development. As a result of the agreement, Bridgelink will transition into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bitech, with Bridgelink’s owners set to receive approximately 31.8% of Bitech’s capital stock. The leaders of both companies, Cole W. Johnson of Bridgelink and Benjamin Tran of Bitech, have expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to expedite the deployment of sustainable energy solutions in the U.S.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

