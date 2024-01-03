en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Platforms Stirs Controversy by Profiting from Texas’s Electricity Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Bitcoin Miner Riot Platforms Stirs Controversy by Profiting from Texas’s Electricity Market

In a climate where the world is grappling with energy consumption and sustainability, Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms has stirred a debate. During a period of high demand and rising temperatures, when Texans were urged to conserve electricity, Riot Platforms managed to amass $32 million from the state’s electricity market. The company leveraged the market’s design, which rewards large power consumers such as manufacturers and petrochemical plants for reducing their consumption when necessary. Riot Platforms took it a step further, purchasing power at negotiated rates and selling it back to the market during price spikes. This particular transaction involved TXU Energy, which subsequently sold the energy back to the grid.

Critics vs Proponents: The Sustainability Debate

The situation has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy, with critics condemning the profitable nature of such arrangements for large power consumers, particularly in the energy-intensive cryptocurrency industry. Critics argue that cryptocurrency operations, despite their ability to rapidly cut down power consumption, exert substantial strain on the grid. Conversely, proponents including the Texas Blockchain Council, argue that cryptocurrency operations’ flexible nature can serve as a boon to the grid.

The Road Ahead: Balancing Grid Impacts

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and environmental advocates are now exploring ways to better manage the influence of large power users on the grid. Texans are being encouraged to join ‘demand response’ programs, offering financial incentives for reducing power usage during peak times. However, these incentives are significantly smaller compared to those available to large industrial consumers. The discourse continues over the fairness and sustainability of the existing system, as well as the potential environmental and financial repercussions of cryptocurrency mining operations in Texas.

0
Business Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Downturn in Indian Stock Market, Relief for Adani Group, and More

By Rafia Tasleem

Jharkhand Gears Up for Technological Advancement with ESDM Innovation Hubs

By Dil Bar Irshad

CEAT Ltd Grapples with GST Demands and Penalties Amid Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

By Dil Bar Irshad

Friedman Real Estate Invests in Detroit's Office Market with Renaissance Center Acquisition

By Mahnoor Jehangir

FCA's New Crypto Asset Regulations Impact UK Crypto Firms ...
@Business · 1 min
FCA's New Crypto Asset Regulations Impact UK Crypto Firms ...
heart comment 0
CareMax Inc Shares Fall Despite Promising Yearbook Sales Growth

By BNN Correspondents

CareMax Inc Shares Fall Despite Promising Yearbook Sales Growth
Tunisian Dinar Experiences Mixed Fortunes Against Major Currencies

By BNN Correspondents

Tunisian Dinar Experiences Mixed Fortunes Against Major Currencies
Tupperware’s Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount

By Salman Khan

Tupperware's Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount
Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning

By Dil Bar Irshad

Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning
Latest Headlines
World News
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
22 seconds
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
45 seconds
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
46 seconds
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
53 seconds
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
1 min
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
1 min
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
Louisville's Hometown Heroes: Foundation Announces Class of 2024
1 min
Louisville's Hometown Heroes: Foundation Announces Class of 2024
£2.7 Million Boost for Wales' Healthcare System
2 mins
£2.7 Million Boost for Wales' Healthcare System
York City Welcomes Versatile Striker Billy Chadwick to the Squad
2 mins
York City Welcomes Versatile Striker Billy Chadwick to the Squad
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
45 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
45 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app