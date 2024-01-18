en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Asia

Birkenstock Reports Record Fiscal Year with 20% Revenue Increase

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Birkenstock Holding plc, a household name in the global footwear industry, has posted financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, marking it as the most successful period in its nearly 250-year history. The company reported a 20% rise in revenues, totalling EUR 1.492 billion, compared to the previous fiscal year. The increase was attributed to a 6% unit growth and a 14% surge in the average selling price (ASP).

Significant Growth in Direct-to-Consumer Revenues

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues saw a significant ascent, climbing by 29% on a constant currency basis. This hike contributed to the expansion of DTC penetration to 40% of the company’s total revenues. Alongside, the company posted a net profit of EUR 75 million, an adjusted net profit of EUR 207 million, and earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 0.41. The adjusted EPS stood at EUR 1.10, reflecting the company’s strong financial standing.

Deleverage and Robust Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11% to EUR 483 million, resulting in a margin of 32.4%. The improved financial performance was underpinned by a robust balance sheet, with cash flows from operating activities rising by 53% to EUR 359 million. Birkenstock continued its deleveraging journey, repaying a substantial portion of its debt post-IPO, while ensuring strong cash flow generation.

Consistent Revenue Growth Across All Segments

Revenue growth was ubiquitous across all segments and channels, with the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (APMA) region all contributing positively. Birkenstock projects to maintain this growth trajectory in the fiscal year 2024, with projected revenues between EUR 1.74 billion to EUR 1.76 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 520 million to EUR 530 million. The outlook includes continued investment in production capacity and retail store expansion, all while maintaining a focus on further deleveraging the balance sheet.

The company remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting proper foot health, offering a range of products from entry-level to luxury price points across footwear, sleep systems, and natural cosmetics. With its first earnings report post-IPO, Birkenstock has shown that it is more than capable of standing firm in the volatile world of public trading, proving that the negative reaction to its 2023 initial public offering may indeed have been overdone.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

