Bipartisan Agreement to End Employee Retention Tax Credit Amid Fraud Concerns

In an urgent bid to curb rampant fraudulent activities, Congress is on a fast track to close down the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program. The ERTC, originally conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic as an incentive for businesses to retain employees, has been marred by a surge of illegitimate claims. A whistleblower has estimated that a staggering 95% of current claims are fraudulent, escalating concerns among lawmakers and the public alike.

Explosion of Fraudulent Claims

Aggressive marketing tactics have led to an explosion of fraudulent claims, causing the program's projected cost to skyrocket. Initially pegged at $55 billion, the ERTC's expenses have surged to nearly five times that estimate. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised alarms about fraudulent applications, prompting a pause in accepting new claims until 2024. The agency has since initiated thousands of audits and launched criminal investigations to tackle the widespread fraud associated with the ERTC.

Bipartisan Agreement to Wind Down ERTC

A rare show of bipartisan unity is noticeable in this matter. Lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), are in agreement that it's time to shutter the program. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that winding down the ERTC more quickly and increasing penalties for improper claims could generate about $79 billion over the next decade.

Redirecting Savings for Greater Good

The bipartisan agreement has earmarked the projected savings to offset the cost of three business tax breaks and a more generous child tax credit for many low-income families. The package has garnered broad bipartisan support, but its journey through Congress is not assured. The proposed legislation seeks to block new ERTC claims after January 31, 2023, and to impose stiff penalties on promoters of fraudulent claims.

As the Congress works to eliminate fraud, there is a growing anticipation that the IRS will be able to resolve legitimate claims more efficiently. By doing so, it is hoped that the government can redirect the significant funds tied up in the ERTC towards other beneficial tax breaks and credits, ultimately better serving the American public.