Agriculture

BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities

Global logistics solutions provider for the energy, agricultural, and metals commodities sectors, BioUrja Group, recently announced the sale of its subsidiary, RiverCrest Power Holdings LLC, to Six One Commodities LLC (61C). The sale signifies a strategic move, aiming to combine the unique strengths of both companies and fortify RiverCrest’s market presence, as well as its trading activities.

RiverCrest’s Strengths and Sale Objectives

RiverCrest distinguishes itself in the energy trading sector with a data-driven approach. It leverages proprietary analytics to participate effectively in the Day-Ahead and Real-Time electricity markets. Financial Transmission Rights and options are among the key financial instruments that the firm employs to optimize trading opportunities and support industrial assets, thereby maximizing profits and minimizing risks.

The divestiture is intended to amplify RiverCrest’s trading efficiency, uncover new growth prospects, and broaden its asset optimization strategy. The strategic partnership between BioUrja Group and 61C is projected to redefine the energy trading landscape, creating substantial value for both entities.

The Perspective of BioUrja and 61C

Amit Bhandari, BioUrja Group’s representative, expressed optimism about the transaction. He believes that the sale is mutually advantageous, combining RiverCrest’s data-driven trading approach with 61C’s focus on physical energy commodity merchandising.

Ben Sutton, representing 61C, echoed this sentiment. He views the acquisition as a valuable opportunity to improve service delivery to clients and drive energy trading efficiency to new heights. Sutton’s company, established in 2018, is backed by Pinnacle Asset Management, a leading commodities-focused alternative asset management firm.

Looking Forward

As it stands, BioUrja Group extends its operations across multiple segments including energy and grain trading. The sale of RiverCrest forms part of a broader strategy to streamline its operations and focus on areas of strength. On the other hand, Pinnacle, the supporter of 61C, continues to manage a significant portfolio in the commodities sector. The acquisition of RiverCrest is poised to add more dynamism to Pinnacle’s strategy, with the potential to create greater value in the long run.

Agriculture Business Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

