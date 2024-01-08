Biogen’s CEO, Chris Viehbacher, Reflects on Year of Growth and Future Strategies

Biogen’s CEO, Chris Viehbacher, outlined the company’s past year’s accomplishments and future growth strategies in a recent fireside chat hosted by Chris Schott at JPMorgan. Reflecting on his maiden year as chief, Viehbacher highlighted the strategic pivot from multiple sclerosis (MS) to new growth drivers. The focus, he said, was on LEQEMBI and Zuranolone.

Strategic Shifts and Achievements

Over the past year, Biogen has made several strategic moves, including cost reductions, R&D pipeline optimization, product stabilization, and the acquisition of Reata. These steps have, according to Viehbacher, significantly contributed to Biogen’s financial health and strategic positioning for future growth.

Speaking of LEQEMBI, a groundbreaking treatment for Alzheimer’s, Viehbacher noted the progress made in breaking down barriers to its ramp-up. This included securing CMS reimbursement for the drug and PET scans, creating care pathways, and establishing strong relationships with neurologists and primary care physicians to expand its reach. The drug, a monoclonal antibody targeting beta-amyloid plaque formation, has received FDA approval for patients with mild dementia or mild cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

Executing for Sustainable Growth

Emphasizing the need to focus on the pipeline for sustainable growth, Viehbacher stressed the importance of building and growing in the business, especially in the execution phase. He also hinted at a potential alternative formulation of LEQEMBI for ease of administration, which was discussed by Dr. Izabella Shuvayev, a geriatric psychiatrist, in a recent article on the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.