BinMaster Launches NCR-86: A Game-Changer in Bulk Material Inventory Management

Nebraska-based company BinMaster has launched a new radar level sensor, the NCR-86, aimed at revolutionizing bulk material inventory management. The sensor offers an impressive 1mm accuracy for solids, powders, or liquids of varying density, adapting to any level measurement application and ensuring rapid data updates.

Advertisment

Advanced Technology Meets Simple Setup

The NCR-86 features a straightforward Bluetooth setup via BinDisc or the BinMaster Sensor App. This ease of use extends to mobile or PC connectivity, simplifying installation and enabling effortless operation. The sensor's compatibility with BinCloud software elevates it to a comprehensive solution for measuring any solid or liquid commodity across various vessels and sites, all accessible through a single login.

Operational in Extreme Conditions

Advertisment

Despite challenging conditions such as dust, foam, steam, or condensation, the NCR-86 maintains functionality. Its electronics are encapsulated, making the sensor safe to operate in extreme environments and enabling it to withstand high temperatures and pressures. The NCR-86 is certified to various hazardous approval standards, further attesting to its robustness.

Customizable Options and Cybersecurity

The NCR-86 comes with a choice of plastic, aluminum, or stainless steel housings, along with various seal materials to suit specific process requirements. It employs advanced technology to combat cyber-attacks, adhering to the highest IT security standards set by the process industry. Designed to the standard IEC 61511, the NCR-86 ensures functionally safe operation in any process industry.

Once installed, the sensor can be connected to the BinCloud system, enabling users to monitor inventory levels, receive alerts, and generate reports from any location. The NCR-86's adaptability to wireless and solar gateways, long-range transceivers, and HART consolidator modules reduces system costs and complexity, rendering it a cost-effective solution for bulk material inventory management.