Biman Bangladesh Airlines Tightens Foreign Travel Policy for Employees

In a significant policy shift, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Bangladesh's national flag carrier, has enforced a new mandate requiring all employees, including cockpit crew, to seek approval from the managing director and CEO for any overseas travel. This move is a departure from the previous system where department heads carried the authority to approve foreign trips.

From Lax Oversight to Stringent Control

The policy alteration comes in the wake of an incident involving Anwar Hossain, Biman's assistant manager (admin), who embarked on a journey to Canada in October without obtaining the necessary permissions. His unauthorized travel cast a negative shadow on the airline and resulted in a case being filed by Biman in January. The new policy comes as a response to such events, aiming to curb unsanctioned trips by the staff and prevent potential reputational harm.

Unveiling the New Travel Policy

Under the new policy, Biman has outlined specific conditions for employees wishing to travel abroad. These include trips for medical treatment, religious visits permitted once every two years, or excursions to relatives or tourist destinations only twice a year. The approval procedure involves an application process through the admin cell, followed by scrutiny from the security and foreign affairs departments for security clearance and approval.

Addressing Systemic Weaknesses

Expressing the need for a stricter approach, Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim drew attention to the loopholes in the airline's foreign visit approval process. He cited the case of Sadia Ahmed, a former first officer who left the country after being suspended for forging her educational certificate, as an example of the issues the new policy seeks to eliminate. Azim's comments highlight the pressing need for a more robust and stringent approval mechanism to ensure the airline's integrity.