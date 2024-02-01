Billionaire Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria Shares Business Wisdom on The Raz Report Podcast

John Paul DeJoria, the famed American billionaire and entrepreneur, recently imparted valuable business wisdom on The Raz Report Podcast. DeJoria's journey from selling encyclopedias door-to-door and living out of his car, to becoming the co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems and Patron tequila, is a testament to his resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit.

From Homelessness to a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

DeJoria's early life was marked by hardship. Homelessness and a myriad of odd jobs did not deter him from his entrepreneurial aspirations. In 1980, he co-founded John Paul Mitchell Systems with a mere $700 loan. His business partner's untimely death added to the hurdles he had to overcome. Despite these difficulties, DeJoria's commitment to his business aspirations was unwavering. His perseverance is exemplified in the success of Paul Mitchell, a brand that has become a household name in hair care products.

Expanding Ventures and Embracing Challenges

DeJoria expanded his portfolio with notable investments, including Patron Spirits, launched in 1989. Patron has since grown into a leading tequila brand, generating $1.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The success of Patron demonstrates DeJoria's knack for identifying potential in unconventional business ventures. His resilience and determination are evident as he continues to explore new startups, even after attaining significant wealth.

DeJoria's Business Wisdom

Throughout the podcast, DeJoria shared valuable business insights. He stressed the importance of having a product that customers regularly use and recommend to others. He also emphasized the need to embrace rejection and maintain enthusiasm in the face of adversities. Inertia, he suggested, is a powerful tool for overcoming difficulties. DeJoria underscored the role of kindness and positivity in attracting people and fostering a positive business environment. He advised being scrappy and creative in business and highlighted the importance of staying hydrated. DeJoria concluded the interview with a book recommendation and suggested a side hustle that could potentially generate significant income with an initial investment of just $50.