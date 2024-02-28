Bihar Unveils Master Plan for Development of 100 Cities, Proposes Samrat Ashok Convention Centres

The Bihar government, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, has embarked on an ambitious journey to transform the urban landscape of the state by announcing a 'master plan' for the holistic development of 100 cities. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and quality of life, was disclosed during the assembly's approval of the Bihar Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2024.

Revamping Urban Infrastructure

At the core of this initiative is the identification of locations for housing colonies, parks, industries, and drainage systems, ensuring a balanced urban development. Chaudhary's announcement also includes the construction of Samrat Ashok Convention Centres across all urban local bodies, replacing the deteriorating Circuit Houses and Town Halls, marking a significant stride towards modernizing public facilities.

Comprehensive Urban Planning

Bihar, with its diverse urban composition of 139 statutory towns, 60 census towns, and 14 urban cities, spread across 38 districts, faces unique challenges in urban planning and development. The state's Urban Development & Housing Department is at the helm of this ambitious project, aiming to address these challenges systematically through the newly announced master plan.

Funding and Future Prospects

The Bihar Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2024, allocating Rs. 2.82 lakh crore from the state's consolidated fund for services until March 31, 2025, underpins the financial backbone for this master plan. This investment is expected to significantly uplift the urban infrastructure, paving the way for a brighter and more developed future for Bihar's cities.

This pioneering initiative not only demonstrates the Bihar government's commitment to urban development but also sets a precedent for comprehensive city planning and development in India. With meticulous execution, the master plan has the potential to transform Bihar into a model state for urban development, enhancing the quality of life for its residents and fostering sustainable growth.