Asia

Big Tech’s International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

As the Big Tech industry is rapidly expanding internationally, it faces a challenging situation, particularly in saturated markets such as the United States. Despite companies like Meta continuing to see user growth, much of this surge is coming from countries like Indonesia, where the revenue generated per user is significantly lower than that from US users.

Disparity in User Value

In the last quarter, users from the Asia-Pacific region generated only $5.12 each, whereas those in the US and Canada generated a staggering $56.11. This stark discrepancy in user value is leading to a decline in overall revenue per user, despite a surge in the user base. A similar predicament is being encountered by Tesla with its electric vehicle sales.

Tesla’s Challenge in International Expansion

As Tesla expands outside the US, especially in China, it is grappling with fierce competition and price wars, leading to diminished revenue and profits per vehicle. The company had to even reduce the prices of its models to stay competitive against local rivals like BYD. Despite delivering 1.3 million vehicles and earning nearly $58 billion in automotive sales revenue this year, the revenue per vehicle has plunged from the previous year’s $51,000 to approximately $44,000.

Significance of Asia-Pacific Market

The significance of the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets is underscored by the visits by CEOs such as Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Pat Gelsinger in 2023. These regions are pivotal sales territories for companies like Apple and chip designer Nvidia, contributing significantly to their total revenues. Investors in the tech sector typically value top-line growth which is more readily available from international expansion, but this growth often comes at the expense of lower profit margins.

Meanwhile, Baidu’s planned $3.6 billion acquisition of Nasdaq-listed Joyy for expanding its live streaming business in China and diversifying its revenue has collapsed. The deal fell through because necessary regulatory approvals were not obtained. Joyy, the owner of the popular live streaming platform YY Live, reported net revenues of $567.1 million for Q3 of 2023, down from $586.7 million in the same period the previous year. This setback comes at a time when Chinese authorities have started clamping down on what they perceive as overly powerful companies, with a particular focus on Big Tech.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

