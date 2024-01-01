Big Tech’s International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

As the Big Tech industry is rapidly expanding internationally, it faces a challenging situation, particularly in saturated markets such as the United States. Despite companies like Meta continuing to see user growth, much of this surge is coming from countries like Indonesia, where the revenue generated per user is significantly lower than that from US users.

Disparity in User Value

In the last quarter, users from the Asia-Pacific region generated only $5.12 each, whereas those in the US and Canada generated a staggering $56.11. This stark discrepancy in user value is leading to a decline in overall revenue per user, despite a surge in the user base. A similar predicament is being encountered by Tesla with its electric vehicle sales.

Tesla’s Challenge in International Expansion

As Tesla expands outside the US, especially in China, it is grappling with fierce competition and price wars, leading to diminished revenue and profits per vehicle. The company had to even reduce the prices of its models to stay competitive against local rivals like BYD. Despite delivering 1.3 million vehicles and earning nearly $58 billion in automotive sales revenue this year, the revenue per vehicle has plunged from the previous year’s $51,000 to approximately $44,000.

Significance of Asia-Pacific Market

The significance of the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets is underscored by the visits by CEOs such as Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Pat Gelsinger in 2023. These regions are pivotal sales territories for companies like Apple and chip designer Nvidia, contributing significantly to their total revenues. Investors in the tech sector typically value top-line growth which is more readily available from international expansion, but this growth often comes at the expense of lower profit margins.

Meanwhile, Baidu’s planned $3.6 billion acquisition of Nasdaq-listed Joyy for expanding its live streaming business in China and diversifying its revenue has collapsed. The deal fell through because necessary regulatory approvals were not obtained. Joyy, the owner of the popular live streaming platform YY Live, reported net revenues of $567.1 million for Q3 of 2023, down from $586.7 million in the same period the previous year. This setback comes at a time when Chinese authorities have started clamping down on what they perceive as overly powerful companies, with a particular focus on Big Tech.