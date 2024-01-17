Big 'I' Eagle Alliance and Propeller Team Up to Revolutionize Surety Bonding

Insurtech MGA/MGU Propeller has inked a significant partnership with the Big 'I' Eagle Alliance, a new agency alliance under Big 'I' Advantage. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the surety and fidelity bonding process for independent agents through Propeller's proprietary, white-labeled technology. The platform, offering over 7,000 instant issue bonds, enables a fully automated bonding process from application to issuance. Furthermore, it accommodates agents' onboarding in mere minutes, without any premium requirements and at zero cost.

Revolutionizing the Bonding Process

The partnership, which came into effect nationally in January 2024, seeks to equip Eagle Alliance agents with the necessary tools for successful bond writing. By leveraging Propeller's technology, the complex bonding process is expected to be streamlined, enhancing agent experiences and overall efficiency. Big 'I' Eagle Alliance, as a support system for its member agencies, aims to take their capabilities a notch higher, providing them with resources for market access, premium aggregation, profitability promotion, and comprehensive communication and training.

Leaders Express Gratitude and Optimism

Aaron Steffey, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Propeller, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, noting the potential it holds for independent agents. He stressed Propeller's commitment to providing Eagle Alliance agents with the necessary resources to write bonds successfully. On the other side, Mark Wolf, President of Big I Advantage, lauded the partnership for its potential to simplify the surety bond process and enhance member experiences. He expressed optimism for the future, citing the value such a collaboration brings to their member agencies.

The Big 'I' Eagle Alliance offers its members a plethora of benefits, including increased commission, carrier partnerships, growth opportunities, and vendor discounts. With the introduction of Propeller's automated bonding platform, member agencies stand to gain even more.