Biden Administration to Infuse Billions in Subsidies for Domestic Chip Production

The Biden administration is set to channel billions of dollars in subsidies to leading semiconductor corporations, including Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to stimulate the construction of new factories in the United States. This move is a part of a larger strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing of advanced semiconductors - crucial components in smartphones, artificial intelligence applications, and defense systems.

Announcement Anticipation

According to industry executives quoted by The Wall Street Journal, the announcements regarding these subsidies are likely to be made prior to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7. However, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Intel, and TSMC have yet to respond to requests for comments.

Significant Beneficiaries

Among the potential beneficiaries of this initiative are Intel, with projects in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon, totaling over $43.5 billion. TSMC, which is currently building two plants near Phoenix with a combined investment of $40 billion, is another anticipated recipient. Other companies in the run for the subsidies include South Korea's Samsung Electronics with a $17.3 billion project in Texas, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and GlobalFoundries.

The 'Chips for America' Subsidy Program

The planned subsidies are a part of the $39 billion 'Chips for America' subsidy program approved by the U.S. Congress in 2022. The first award from this program was a grant exceeding $35 million given to a BAE Systems facility in Hampshire to manufacture chips for fighter planes.