BIDA to Integrate 150 Services into OSS Platform by March

In an ambitious bid to foster a more investment-friendly environment, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is gearing up to integrate an additional 38 services into its One-Stop Service (OSS) platform by the end of March. This move will catapult the total number of services provided on the platform to 150, thereby simplifying the process for investors and making BIDA a single point of entry for all investment institutions.

Current State of Affairs

At present, BIDA offers a robust portfolio of 112 services that cater to the diverse needs of investors. This includes 97 full services from 29 different departments and 15 partial services from eight departments. The OSS platform, with its online capabilities, ensures these services are accessible with ease, thereby enhancing the overall investment experience.

BIDA's Leap Towards Comprehensive Service Integration

During a recent meeting held at BIDA's conference room, the executive chairman, Lokman Hossain Mia, unveiled plans to escalate service integration on the OSS platform. He issued directives to service providers to incorporate the remaining 20 services from eight departments and an additional 31 services from 12 other departments by March 31. This proactive strategy is expected to fortify BIDA's commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment.

The Impact of BIDA's OSS Platform

With the integration of 150 services, BIDA's OSS platform will stand as a beacon of streamlined processes for investors. The platform's ability to provide nine types of services online further underscores its efficiency and user-friendliness. This digitization drive by BIDA, aimed at easing the investment process, is poised to bolster Bangladesh's position as a favored investment destination on the global map.