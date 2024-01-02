BGL Facilitates Sale of Miljoco Corporation to DwyerOmega

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a renowned independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, has successfully orchestrated the sale of Miljoco Corporation to DwyerOmega. Known for its range of high-quality temperature and pressure measurement instruments, Miljoco Corporation brings on board a wealth of over 1,850 customer-specific SKUs that will enrich DwyerOmega’s product offerings.

A Strong Presence in the Industry

Miljoco Corporation, previously owned by Foundation Investment Partners, LLC, has two established brands, Miljoco and Weiss, under its umbrella. The latter, Weiss, has a deep-rooted history that stretches over 140 years, a testament to the company’s resilience and ability to adapt to the evolving industry needs.

Boosting DwyerOmega’s Brand Reputation

The acquisition of Miljoco Corporation by DwyerOmega is set to enhance the latter’s product lineup and brand reputation in specialized markets. This move comes as part of DwyerOmega’s strategic plan to reinforce its position as a global provider of sensors and instrumentation solutions.

Expertise in Middle-Market Company Transactions

BGL’s Engineered Equipment investment banking team played a critical role as the exclusive financial advisor in this transaction, whose terms have not been disclosed. BGL’s expertise in middle-market company transactions is well recognized, and as a member of Global M&A Partners, it is well-positioned to serve clients globally. In addition to investment banking offices in multiple cities, the company operates real estate offices in several locations.