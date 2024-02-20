Bethany Smith Elevates Milliken & Company as New Chief Human Resources Officer

In a significant move for global materials science leader Milliken & Company, Bethany Smith has been officially named the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This announcement comes on the heels of Smith's notable performance in an interim capacity, marking a new chapter in both her career and the company's trajectory towards fostering a more inclusive and innovative workplace. With a rich background in manufacturing and a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), Smith's elevation is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to Milliken's ethos.

A Journey Through Excellence

Smith's ascension to CHRO is the culmination of a diverse and impactful tenure at Milliken & Company. From her initial steps in the manufacturing sphere to her strategic roles across the HR department, Smith has been instrumental in steering Milliken's corporate support functions. Her previous titles, including Vice President of Human Resources for Corporate Support and the Healthcare Division, alongside Director of Talent Acquisition and Learning and Development, have prepared her for this momentous role. Smith's engineering background, coupled with her HR expertise from MAU Workforce Solutions, provides a unique blend of technical and people skills pivotal for leading Milliken's global workforce.

Championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Under Smith's guidance, Milliken's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives have gained substantial momentum. Her active involvement and innovative approach have not only enriched Milliken's corporate culture but have also set a benchmark for the industry at large. Smith's commitment to creating a workplace where every individual can thrive is reflected in her strategic DE&I efforts, ensuring Milliken remains at the forefront of fostering an inclusive environment. This dedication resonates with Milliken's broader mission to enhance lives and make a positive impact on the world through materials science innovation.

A Vision for the Future

With Smith at the helm of human resources, Milliken & Company is poised for a future where innovation, sustainability, and inclusion go hand in hand. Her extensive experience, from her engineering roots to her profound HR leadership, positions her as a key figure in driving Milliken’s success. Smith's role extends beyond the confines of the company, contributing to her community through board memberships and advisory roles, indicating her broader vision for impact. As Milliken continues to lead in creating sustainable solutions, Smith's leadership in HR is a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and innovative future.

In her new role, Smith is not just leading HR initiatives but is also setting the stage for what the future of work looks like at a global innovation leader like Milliken & Company. Her track record of success, underpinned by a deep commitment to the company’s values, makes her appointment a significant milestone in Milliken's journey towards a brighter, more inclusive future.