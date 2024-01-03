en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bertling Logistics Achieves New Milestones with Joint Venture and Dusseldorf Office

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Bertling Logistics Achieves New Milestones with Joint Venture and Dusseldorf Office

Bertling Logistics, a worldwide logistics company, marked the end of 2023 with noteworthy achievements. The company has initiated a joint venture with Rafeek & Moore in Guyana, targeting the project logistics market. Operations for this new venture commenced on October 1st at the Port of Georgetown. The venture received a local content certificate from the Ministry of Natural Resources/Local Content Secretariat, reflecting Bertling Logistics’ commitment to contributing significantly to the Guyanese economy and supporting local communities.

Joint Venture Aims to Strengthen Guyanese Economy

The certification obtained by Bertling Logistics Guyana Inc. on November 12th is a testament to the company’s dedication to becoming a principal partner in freight and project logistics for the energy industry in the region. The company has adopted a strategy of incorporating local content into its logistics operations. This approach aims to reduce costs, enhance supply chain resilience, promote sustainability, stimulate community development, and comply with prevailing standards.

New Office in Dusseldorf Enhances Airfreight Operations

In addition to the Guyana joint venture, Bertling Logistics has expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new office in the Media Hafen Area of Dusseldorf. This office will function as a shared service center with a focus on airfreight. Its strategic location near critical gateways, including the airports of Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne, Amsterdam, Maastricht, and Brussels, facilitates effective and efficient airfreight logistics.

End-to-End Logistics Solutions

Bertling Logistics is renowned for offering end-to-end turnkey logistics solutions to and from global locations. The company’s approach involves developing sophisticated and tailor-made logistics solutions for each project. With its joint venture in Guyana and the new office in Dusseldorf, Bertling Logistics is poised to continue its growth trajectory and contribute positively to economies around the world.

0
Business Guyana
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gretex Share Broking Starts IPO Process with SEBI Filing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Discounted Cash Flow Model Reveals Potential Undervaluation of Fortive Corporation

By BNN Correspondents

British American Tobacco: A Potential Golden Egg for Passive Income Investors

By BNN Correspondents

NSO Group Moves Headquarters Amid Expansion and Reorganization

By Shivani Chauhan

Labour Court Refers Tara Mines Closure Issues Back to WRC: Workers Lef ...
@Business · 2 mins
Labour Court Refers Tara Mines Closure Issues Back to WRC: Workers Lef ...
heart comment 0
Central Co-op Supermarket to Open in Hethersett Local Centre

By Israel Ojoko

Central Co-op Supermarket to Open in Hethersett Local Centre
ONGC Secures Major Win in India’s Latest Oil and Gas Bid Round

By Rafia Tasleem

ONGC Secures Major Win in India's Latest Oil and Gas Bid Round
Burj Khalifa’s Residential Property Market Soars in 2023

By Waqas Arain

Burj Khalifa's Residential Property Market Soars in 2023
Business Facilitation Center at Anwar Club: Progress and Impact

By Rizwan Shah

Business Facilitation Center at Anwar Club: Progress and Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
19 seconds
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
21 seconds
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
24 seconds
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
25 seconds
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
33 seconds
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
52 seconds
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
1 min
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
2 mins
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
2 mins
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
33 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
34 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app