Bertling Logistics Achieves New Milestones with Joint Venture and Dusseldorf Office

Bertling Logistics, a worldwide logistics company, marked the end of 2023 with noteworthy achievements. The company has initiated a joint venture with Rafeek & Moore in Guyana, targeting the project logistics market. Operations for this new venture commenced on October 1st at the Port of Georgetown. The venture received a local content certificate from the Ministry of Natural Resources/Local Content Secretariat, reflecting Bertling Logistics’ commitment to contributing significantly to the Guyanese economy and supporting local communities.

Joint Venture Aims to Strengthen Guyanese Economy

The certification obtained by Bertling Logistics Guyana Inc. on November 12th is a testament to the company’s dedication to becoming a principal partner in freight and project logistics for the energy industry in the region. The company has adopted a strategy of incorporating local content into its logistics operations. This approach aims to reduce costs, enhance supply chain resilience, promote sustainability, stimulate community development, and comply with prevailing standards.

New Office in Dusseldorf Enhances Airfreight Operations

In addition to the Guyana joint venture, Bertling Logistics has expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new office in the Media Hafen Area of Dusseldorf. This office will function as a shared service center with a focus on airfreight. Its strategic location near critical gateways, including the airports of Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne, Amsterdam, Maastricht, and Brussels, facilitates effective and efficient airfreight logistics.

End-to-End Logistics Solutions

Bertling Logistics is renowned for offering end-to-end turnkey logistics solutions to and from global locations. The company’s approach involves developing sophisticated and tailor-made logistics solutions for each project. With its joint venture in Guyana and the new office in Dusseldorf, Bertling Logistics is poised to continue its growth trajectory and contribute positively to economies around the world.