Bermuda

Bermudian Drinks Distributor Bucks Trend, Plans Expansion Amid Liquor Sales Slump

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:15 pm EST
In the face of a sharp 36.8% drop in liquor store sales between March and July, as revealed by the latest retail sales index figures, Bermudian drinks distributor Burrows Lightbourn is bucking the trend with a positive growth trajectory. Frank Amaral, the company’s CEO, not only maintains an optimistic outlook on Bermuda’s economic future but is also steering the company towards an ambitious expansion and renovation strategy for 2024.

Doubling Down on Discovery Wines

At the heart of Burrows Lightbourn’s expansion plans lies its Discovery Wines store, located at the busy intersection of Reid Street and Queen Street in Hamilton. The company plans to double the store’s floor space by taking over an adjacent space formerly occupied by a nail salon. This strategic acquisition is expected to significantly bolster the company’s stock capacity, allowing it to offer an even wider array of beverages to its customers.

Retirement Leads to Closure

In a contrasting move, Burrows Lightbourn has chosen to permanently shut down its branch at 127 Front Street in Hamilton. This decision follows the resignation and impending retirement of the store’s employees. Despite this closure, the company’s growth and expansion blueprint remain unaffected.

Revamping for Excellence

Parallel to these changes, the company is also initiating a comprehensive renovation of its store located at 30 Harbour Road, Paget. The makeover encompasses both interior and exterior updates, with the aim of carving out a dedicated area for tastings without extending the store’s physical footprint. The renovation work is currently centered on the store’s exterior, with the interior updates slated for completion in the new year. Amaral’s vision is to transform this location into the premier wine and spirits shop in the western part of Bermuda.

Bermuda Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

