Bermuda

Bermuda’s Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery Post-Covid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
The year 2022 marked a significant improvement in Bermuda’s job market, a positive ripple effect of the government’s decision to relax Covid-19 restrictions. According to the Bermuda Digest of Statistics 2023, the number of occupied jobs saw an uptick of 598, a 2% increase, rounding off the total to 31,914 by the year’s end. However, despite this upward trend, the job market is yet to rebound fully to its pre-pandemic vigor, as evident from the 2019 tally of 34,378 jobs.

Occupational Groups and Job Growth

Delving into the specifics, the report noted that seven out of the ten occupational groups witnessed job growth. Service workers, shop and market sales workers emerged as the leading group, registering the most substantial rise of 308 jobs. This group now accounts for 19% of all occupied jobs, underscoring their critical role in the recovery of Bermuda’s job market.

Job Declines and Challenges

While the overall picture is encouraging, the job market’s recovery is not uniform across all sectors. The digest indicated declines in some occupational groups, including clerks, elementary occupations, and craft and related trades workers. These sectors are grappling with the challenges of recovery, reflecting the uneven effects of the pandemic on different industries.

Work Permits and the Private Sector

The year 2022 also witnessed a substantial 22% increase in work permits issued to non-Bermudians not married to Bermudians, totaling 8,287. An interesting aspect of this trend is the dominance of the private sector, where the majority of these permits were held, with the ‘two to five years’ duration being the most common for both sectors.

Despite the current upward trajectory, the job market in Bermuda is still navigating its road to recovery. The statistics from the Digest offer a snapshot of this journey towards normalcy. However, it is crucial to note that the job market, while showing signs of recuperation, is still in a recovery phase when examined against the backdrop of historical data.

Bermuda Business Job
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

