Bermuda’s Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Uncertain Future

Following the untimely retirement of Jean Major, the head of the Bermuda gambling Commission, a series of events unfolded that uncovered a story of unfulfilled promises and wasted opportunities, ultimately casting doubt on Bermuda’s hopes for a robust gambling business. The government hailed the once-promising enterprise as a major economic engine, but it faced severe setbacks that raised serious concerns for the island’s gaming future.

Unraveling of a Dream

The unraveling of Bermuda’s nascent gaming industry took a detrimental turn when Century Casinos, a US gaming giant, pulled out of its planned casino development at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. The company cited legislative hurdles and persistent delays as the reasons for its withdrawal. Peter Hoetzinger, the President and CEO of Century Casinos, expressed that despite their relentless efforts over the past five years, the project’s completion seemed unattainable under the existing legislative framework. This withdrawal dealt a crushing blow to the island’s aspirations of debuting its first casino in 2023.

Government Under Fire

In the aftermath of the withdrawal, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club halted its quest for a new casino operator, pending guidance from the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission. The government’s handling of the situation drew sharp criticism from different quarters. Shadow Tourism Minister Craig Cannonier admonished the government for its lack of transparency and demanded an explanation from Premier David Burt. Alienating potential US investors and banks from partaking in Bermuda’s casino developments, the government’s management of the gaming commission spotlighted the dire need for independent gaming regulation.

Future in Limbo

As concerns about the future of a second planned casino at the St Regis in St George’s started to surface, emergency government discussions ensued. Although described as productive, the talks failed to yield substantial progress. In a bid to quell media speculation, Premier Burt reiterated the government’s commitment to actualizing casino gaming in Bermuda. Yet, the past 11 months saw no significant strides towards this objective. The final blow came when Jason Hayward, the Minister of Economy and Labour, announced that gaming was no longer a priority for the government. This effectively left the prospect of Bermuda opening a casino as uncertain as it was a year ago, with the island’s gaming industry left to grapple with an undetermined future.